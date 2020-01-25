Teenager dies in Dublin crash

advertisement

A teenager died after a crash between the car in which he was driving and a van in Co Dublin.

The crash happened on the N7 Naas Road, Clondalkin at about 12.30 on the western lane of the dual carriageway.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 17-year-old boy, was shortly thereafter declared dead on the spot.

His body was taken to the mortuary in the Tallaght hospital.

The passengers in the van, two men aged 45 and 36 and a nine-year-old boy were taken to the Tallaght hospital by ambulance.

Their injuries are not considered life threatening.

Garda forensic collision investigators investigated the crash location and both of the vehicles involved. The road has since been fully reopened for traffic. The coroner has been informed of the death.

The investigation of Gardaí is attractive for witnesses and especially for anyone with camera images to make it available to them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Station 01 6667600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

