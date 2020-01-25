Teenage dreams so hard to beat

advertisement

The Irish international center half is in front of the dictaphone, wraps over the years.

He talks passionately about what it was like “football, soccer, football” as far back as he can remember.

advertisement

He explains that he was initially an attacker until a coach at his schoolboys club, noting his tendency to aggressively close opposition defenders, said he wanted to try him at the back. The transition turned out to be almost seamless.

“I love making difficult challenges,” he smiles, “it’s almost as good as scoring a goal. I like to be organized.” I like to be loud. I want my voice is heard. And I always want what’s best for the team and what’s best for me. “

He also thinks he has grown in the role in more than one way, eliminating a hot-headed streak from his game.

So it’s no surprise to hear that Virgil Van Dijk has replaced Sergio Ramos as the middle half that he admires most.

“I was a little immature because I was always the youngest in my team,” he says. “But everyone tells me that I have grown up a lot. Even other teams will say so. If I made mistakes, I would get very frustrated and get angry and eventually go after someone and make a stupid tackle.

“And I received a few cards. But now I have learned to keep it cool and just say, “It is what it is, it has happened, I cannot help it – I will do well next time.” “

His ultimate ambition?

I want to play at the Aviva Stadium – it has been a dream since I was young.

That is what Sam Curtis of Shamrock Rovers and Ireland says. Sam is 14 years old. We spoke after he had played more than his role in helping the Irish U15s beat the Australian U17s last Saturday in a friendly game in Abbotstown, on a day when, as we reported on these pages the following Monday, the quality of the Host performance provided convincing evidence that the country’s elite young players are in very good hands.

But as you have to keep reminding yourself, their childhood is the defining characteristic of this latest generation of Irish internationals.

And as many as you could choose from two or three of the prominent players in this harvest and think they have the potential to go all the way – without losing sight of the fact, especially in their teenage years, development temperatures vary enormously from player to player – we all know that it rarely works that way.

Dealing with setbacks such as injury or loss of form; the importance of going to the right club at the right time; being able to meet the increasingly difficult challenges that will inevitably face every step on the ladder – but for the truly exceptional individuals, everything will make everything except seamless and simple progress to the top.

And therefore, even if you are overthrown by the abundant promise of the rising stars of Ireland, the brutal reality of how ruthless the professional game can be in throwing away young talent cannot help but let you temper your enthusiasm with something like an almost parental sense of protection.

To paraphrase the boy Yeatsy: you want to walk softly because you enter their dreams.

It is of course much harder to preach patience and caution when former underage players such as Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah and Troy Parrott taste a breakthrough at the highest level, or close by.

Our meeja people would never continue to use hype, hope and headlines when Connolly, on the back of some already sensational screenings for U21’s by Stephen Kenny, collapsed during his first Premier League start for Brighton or Idah claimed a hat trick on his FA Cup debut for Norwich.

But Jose Mourinho’s recent sobering appraisal of Parrott’s development was a reminder that the most difficult work really begins, not just for the 17-year-old Dubliner, but for the rest of Ireland’s emerging talent.

Barring setbacks, we can certainly think that some of these players will become the pillars of the senior when Stephen Kenny takes over from Mick McCarthy.

But the latter is against a much more urgent deadline, with the Euro 2020 play-offs now only two months away. Connolly has already played competitively for his country, and is way ahead of the pecking order, but if Idah or Parrott want to make a compelling claim against Slovakia, you would think they would have to experience a significant increase in fortunes in their clubs between now and then .

To that extent, all eyes will be on 18-year-old Idah to see if, after a rewarding Premier League debut against Man United, Norwich boss Daniel Farke gives him a chance to reproduce his cup hero heroes to Burnley in the fourth round.

It could also be an important day for Parrott, with Jose Mourinho yesterday suggesting that if he is not ready to replace Harry Kane in the Premier League according to the meningfer, he could still play in the cup against Southampton: ” If he has to play he will do his best, “the manager said.

He will show his good qualities (and) he will show his weaknesses, because he is currently a 17-year-old child with weaknesses in his game.

Another rising Irish star, Michael Obafemi, could start for Southampton, but unfortunately he will not be accompanied by Shane Long – out with a swollen knee – after the two had formed a completely green partnership in the 2-0 victory of the Saint at Crystal Palace.

Long’s first nine-month goal, against Leicester, followed by a few wasted chances against Palace, could mean that he will not be high in betting to offer a one-man solution to Ireland’s embarrassment, but his recent heart-warming revival at Southampton suggests that, if it is more like a provider rather than a finisher, that if injury allows, he will come back with strong thoughts in McCarthy’s mind when it comes to final preparations for the game in Bratislava.

The youth is destined to have his day, but as Glenn Whelan – who signed for League One Fleetwood Town yesterday until the end of the season – proved during the qualifying campaign, the old boys of Ireland are not yet ready.

advertisement