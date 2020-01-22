Teenage boy in hospital after being pulled out of the Droylsden Canal

advertisement

A teenager was hospitalized after falling into a canal in Droylsden.

Emergency services were brought to a section of the Ashton Canal near the city center on Wednesday evening.

Reports followed that a teenager had fallen into the water.

Police, fire and paramedics were sent to Buckley Street, just off the A662 Manchester Road.

He was rescued from the water before the firefighters arrived at the scene.

A Greater Manchester police spokesman confirmed that the incident was “underway.”

He added, “A teenager fell into the canal. He was taken to the hospital.”

A spokeswoman for the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At around 5:00 p.m., two fire engines, a technical operations center, and Eccles’ water incident center were mobilized to Buckley Street in Droylsden to report someone in the water.

“Upon arrival, the accident was rescued from the water and taken to the hospital by the North West Ambulance Service. We were there for about an hour.”

