A teenage boy died after being rescued from a canal in Droylsden.

The young man was pulled out of a section of the Ashton Canal near Buckley Street on Wednesday evening (January 22).

The police, fire department and paramedics were called to the incident shortly before 6 p.m.

The Greater Manchester police were there first.

Then the firefighters arrived and rescued the boy from the canal with special equipment.

A technical team and fire engines from Gorton and Ashton-under-Lyne visited the scene.

He was then taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The boy’s age has not yet been released by GMP, and officials are still investigating.

A spokeswoman for the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said last night: “At around 5:00 p.m., two fire engines, a technical operations center, and Eccles’ water incident center were mobilized to Buckley Street in Droylsden to report someone in the water.

“On arrival, the victim was rescued from the water and taken to hospital by the North West Ambulance Service. We were there for about an hour.”

