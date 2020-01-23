Teen text killer Michelle Carter released from prison

advertisement

Teen text killer Michelle Carter was released from prison early on Thursday, January 23, after having been away for months due to “good manners”, RadarOnline.com confirmed.

She was serving a 15-month sentence for involuntarily killing her boyfriend. Conrad Roy III, with whom she exchanged over 20,000 text messages that encouraged him to kill himself.

Carter left the Bristol County House of Correction, the former prison Aaron HernandezAround 9:30 a.m., she was wearing a white blazer and black pants – the same outfit she was wearing the day she got to prison.

#BREAKING Michelle Carter was released from prison #WCVB pic.twitter.com/LwUjWWcuBi

– Matt Reed (@MattReedNews) January 23, 2020

“Michelle was entitled to up to 10 days a month for her good behavior,” said the sheriff’s spokesman for Bristol County Jonathan Darling Previously said radar.

Radar has spread the news that Carter deserves an exemption for its original release date on May 5, 2020.

“She is an exemplary prisoner,” Darling said earlier. “She has never fought. She takes lessons and works in prison. She is polite to employees, volunteers and other inmates, ”he said of her behavior behind bars.

“It wasn’t a problem at all.”

She was only 17 when she encouraged her boyfriend to commit suicide. An act the judge considered “wanton and ruthless” after checking 20,000 text messages between the couple.

In August 2017, Carter was sentenced to two and a half years in prison at the Bristol County House of Corrections, with 15 months and the remainder payable on probation.

On February 6, 2019, the Massachusetts State Supreme Court rejected an appeal against her guilty decision, as Radar had previously reported.

Darling also told Radar that no special requests had been made for Carter’s release, and said that most of the inmates would be released “during business hours”.

Carter requested the Supreme Court to have her sentence overturned on the grounds that her actions were protected by the first change, but the court refused to hear the case.

If you or someone you know have thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, available 24/7.

