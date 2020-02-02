Advertisement

Medical studies have shown that adolescents who smoke tobacco are three times more likely to use psychotropic substances.



Not only does smoking kill millions every year, it is also considered a “gateway” to drug addiction, which makes it more important for young people to become aware of the dangers, the authorities in Abu Dhabi said when they issued a new warning about the dangers of levies tobacco consumption.

Medical studies have shown that adolescents who smoke tobacco, according to the National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) in Abu Dhabi, use psychotropic substances three times more often than non-smokers.

NRC officials are now asking families to start smoking among young people as early as possible, especially since curious young people usually try to experiment with things that are new to them.

“Since last year, the center has been running nationwide anti-smoking campaigns in schools to educate students about the dangers of smoking, with a focus on nicotine as it is one of the strongest addictive substances,” officials said.

In collaboration with the Emirates National Schools, the NRC has launched campaigns on the harmful effects of smoking, targeting students from grade 10 through grade 12.

The campaigns also explain the dangers that electronic cigarettes can pose, which are becoming increasingly popular these days, but are just as harmful as ordinary cigarettes.

Peer pressure is a factor

Family counselor Issa Al Maskari said that many children have a habit of smoking in their teens for many reasons. This includes peer pressure and lack of family surveillance, making it difficult for parents to convince their children to give up the habit after they become addicted.

“Smoking is one of the most dangerous habits, and teenagers can easily be made to learn how to use tobacco by their friends,” said Al Maskari.

The counselor also emphasized the importance of monitoring children and their activities in which they are constantly involved.

“It’s good that teenagers are educated by their parents and at school about the dangers of tobacco smoking from home to prevent them from learning the bad habit.”

[email protected]

Ismail Sebugwaawo

