Teen shot Katy in the face, says Sheriff

A 17-year-old is expected to be well after being shot in the face on Tuesday night in a house near Katy.

The shooting was reported around 8:15 p.m. at 6300 block on Grayson Bend Drive, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. It is unclear what led to the gunfire, but paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital.

Up to four suspects are believed to be involved in the shootout, although the sheriff’s officials refused to go into detail.

