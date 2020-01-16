'Teen Mom' alum Farrah Abraham is concerned about Amber Portwood in their new relationship

advertisement

Teen Mom OG’s former star, Farrah Abraham, took a close look at Amber Portwood’s new relationship with a man she met online. Portwood is reportedly dating Dimitri Garcia, a European man she met on social media after she broke up with her boyfriend Andrew Glennon. The former couple are parents to son James, 20 months old.

“Everyone is in the blockade, but I think that’s the best because I hear people are still going wrong,” Abraham told us weekly earlier this month. “I’ve heard that people don’t make smart decisions, and that’s scary.”

“I’m not abroad, I’m doing these amazing things, but I’m not letting anyone come from another country who doesn’t have a green card with me,” Abraham continued. “I mean, that’s scary. I think we all have to be aware of that.”

Abraham later said that “she is not trying to hate Amber, but I am concerned about her safety … there are some concerns.”

On January 9, a source said Us Weekly Portwood “is going out with him” and she has seen teen mom OG “only a few times”.

“He’s not a super fan or anything; he’s just a guy who saw the show,” the source said. “He thought she was pretty and spoke to her on social media.”

“She’s just getting to know him,” the source continued. “They spent time together with her. He is a breath of fresh air.”

Not much is known about Garcia unless he appears to have a son and daughter based on pictures on his Instagram page. Since drawing attention to himself, he has made his Instagram page private.

Like Garcia, Portwood has two children. She shares eleven-year-old daughter Leah with Gary Shirley and James with Glennon.

Glennon’s and Portwood’s relationship ended last summer. Portwood was arrested for harassing Glennon for serious domestic crime while detaining his son in July 2019. Portwood pleaded guilty and was given a year of probation. The charge will be reduced to an offense if it is on probation without further difficulty.

As for Abraham, she told Us Weekly that she was “super single” now, but that didn’t stop her from giving relationship advice to her former teen mom co-stars.

“I always hope for the best for her,” she said. “I really feel like I’ve learned so much about dating outside of the show. When I left the show, I needed a break. I needed someone who wasn’t sure to overwhelm me. I had to break bad relationships and I ‘ I invested in myself by reading good dating books. “

Abraham left teen mom OG in 2018 after accusing MTV of ousting her for her career in the adult entertainment world. She has been teasing to come back since, but her former co-stars are not happy with this idea.

Photo credit: Getty Images

