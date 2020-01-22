'Teen Mom 2' star Leah Messer criticizes haters who taunt her for learning Spanish for her new nephew

advertisement

Leah Messer defends her decision to learn Spanish to communicate with her newborn nephew Caí River. Sister Victoria Messer welcomed her on Monday with her friend, a rafting guide she had met while on vacation in Costa Rica. The Teen Mom 2 star went on Twitter on Tuesday to defend himself against people who believed that their efforts to become bilingual were misguided because Caí’s mother speaks English and is likely to raise her son in West Virginia.

I think learning español to speak fluently with my nephew is something to make fun of. Man, why do so many of you spend your time hating others on social media? You could be much more productive and uplifting. How does that really make you happy? Id #idontgetit

– Leah D. Messer (@ TM2LeahDawn) January 21, 2020

advertisement

Many of Messer’s followers answered rather with an explanation of their thought process: “But your nephew will speak English. I doubt that he will speak much Spanish at all if he is raised by your sister and your family, why should you have to learn Spanish then ? “

“I wanted to ask the same question,” added another. “Does Leah think babies come from the womb and speak in a different language than the one they are taught?”

Others celebrated that Messer had taken on a new challenge, and one of their followers wrote: “I wish many more people would learn Spanish than they would not be at risk if others spoke it. I am learning too !! Good luck. “

“Don’t let strangers take your luck on the Internet,” added another. “This is an exciting time for your family! I’m sorry people can be so mean. Congratulations on your new nephew.”

Victoria announced that she welcomed her third child to Instagram on Monday and shared cute photos from her hospital bed: “All natural photos. Our cute baby has arrived today. Caí River Rodríguez Messer,” Victoria wrote. “Weighing 6 pounds 7.5 ounces. With a hair. So grateful to everyone who helped and also to those who sent lots of love and support. It’s so perfect and I still can’t believe that I finally mean mine Boys have !! “

Leah later explained in the comment section of her own Instagram post about childbirth that Caí’s father would soon be at his son’s side in the US. “

Photo credit: MTV

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen to it below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is starting to get excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and register!

advertisement