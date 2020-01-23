advertisement

Chris Lopez was arrested this week for allegedly violating a protective order against him. The longtime friend of teen mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is currently charged with contempt for a domestic violence protection order and was released the same day after his $ 5,000 bail was released.

The couple reportedly broke up in early 2019, which Lowry described in detail when he attended a meeting with Teen Mom 2 that aired in May.

“We don’t talk to each other. It’s been 8 weeks. After the launch party, it went well, they were fine, it just didn’t work,” said Lowry. “I threw a baby shower for his best friend and found that one of the girls he cheated on with me was sitting next to me all the time and I had no idea and she did and he did and I sat there and I didn’t find out until the end, so I was humiliated. “

“The sad part is that I’ve been trying to keep him out of my story for so long, but it worked, our relationship affected every aspect of my life that was reflected in teen mom,” added Lowry.

Lopez, who was previously arrested twice in October last year, spoke on his Instagram account about his famous relationship with Reality Alum. “I was more there for his mother when she was pregnant with him. She really had been wearing my son for nine months and I was f-up.”

In the same month, Lowry admitted that “there is currently no co-parenting” between her and Lopez when it comes to their only child together. Lowry said that during another Teen Mom 2 reunion, which she later stormed out of the set, due to the escalating drama between participants and host Nessa Diab.

After the incident was recorded, Lowry went to Twitter to express her disappointment with the whole ordeal.

“Say no to things that are not good for your mental health. That is, the reunification of teenage mothers,” she wrote. “Every year I say I don’t go. Every year I give in. Every year I’m part of the cops – this time I thought about the responsibility I took [and] wanted to do better. This year I am dragged into bulls – it had nothing to do with me. “

She also called on MTV to “put girls who don’t like each other on the same stage. Stop putting girls in a situation where they feel they have to prove themselves”.

