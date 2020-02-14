Kailyn Lowry announced earlier this month that she was expecting her fourth child, and later learned that it would be another boy. Teen Mom’s 2-star star joked about interest in gender selection to ensure that her fifth child after four boys is a girl. She announced to fans on Thursday that she had no name for baby number four in mind.

On Thursday, Lowry shared a photo of their three sons Isaac [10], Lincoln [6] and Lux ​​[2]. Since Lowry announced that she longs to raise a daughter, one person said, “It’s okay, KAIL KEEP TRYING FOR THE BABY GIRL YOU WANT.”

“I would make a gender selection at this point,” wrote Lowry, reporting InTouch Weekly and adding a crying emoji.

On February 4, Lowry announced that she and her boyfriend and Lux ​​’father Chris Lopez were expecting their second child together. She shared a long message on Instagram, along with a photo of herself showing her children the ultrasound.

“We confirm the message, baby # 4 is coming soon!” Lowry wrote. “I am almost 16 weeks pregnant and this time it was a couple of hard months. I had nausea, morning sickness and absolutely no energy. This week I feel a little better and I really hope it stays that way!”

Lowry then used part of her announcement to pitch for Peanut, a social network that connects expectant mothers.

“[Peanut] has been an amazing support to me since I found out I’m pregnant again,” she wrote. “Going through nausea and morning sickness while trying to keep the news secret can be pretty isolating. There are so many helpful topics in the app from other women who have been through it. It’s always comforting to know that you are Not alone, whether you’re a mother, pregnant, or trying to get pregnant, I really recommend that you join the [peanut] community. It’s an amazing place to make friends, find support, and meet other women to learn in a similar period of life. There’s nothing like helping other women to get you through. “

On Monday, Lowry unveiled a photo of her gender reveal party and announced that she was expecting another boy.

Although this is Lowry’s fourth pregnancy, she posted on Twitter on Wednesday that she was still afraid and couldn’t enjoy being pregnant.

“Has anyone else been more afraid that something will go wrong after the first pregnancy?” She wrote. “I have the feeling that I cannot enjoy it at all.”

The previous Thursday, Lowy announced that she still has no name in mind for her new baby. She asked fans for suggested names on Instagram.

There was a drama in all this bliss. On Monday, Lowry suggested in a sponsored Instagram post a report on how much money she had made announcing her pregnancy. The Blast reported that it was paid between $ 7,000 and $ 13,000, but Lowry claimed the report was inaccurate.

