'Teen mom 2' star Kailyn Lowry talks about 'baby news' after pregnancy rumors

After speculation that she was pregnant, teen mom 2-star Kailyn Lowry addressed some very specific “baby news” on Tuesday, January 21, as Inquisitr noted. But before fans were too excited about Lowry’s possible pregnancy, the reality star contained a link to the special “baby news” that she had in mind and that had to do with teen mom.

Lowry posted a selfie on Instagram, detailing that there are some “baby news” that teen mom fans might be interested in. Instead of details about a new pregnancy, Lowry referred fans to an article about the stars of teen mom OG, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell and Cheyenne Floyd and their children. The article contained no details about Lowry, her own children, or a possible pregnancy.

Lowry seems to have edited her caption since then, since it is no longer “So here is the baby news!” Instead, in her caption, she merely points out that the sweater she is wearing in the photo is from Free Your Heart Apparel. Since then, she has also disabled commenting on her latest Instagram photo.

The pregnancy rumors were first triggered by the Teen Mom Shade Room account on Instagram, according to HollywoodLife. The account reportedly posted photos of an ultrasound that Lowry sent to her ex-aunt Chris Lopez. The Teen Mom Shade Room Account also reportedly published texts between Lowry and her ex-aunt, suggesting that her due date was July 25th.

After these rumors surfaced, some fans postulated that one of Lowry’s tweets appeared to confirm the news.

“Defeated. You won,” she simply wrote on January 15, shortly after the rumors surfaced.

If this rumor is true, it means that Lowry and Lopez, who share a son Lux, have had a kind of reunion since their separation in 2019. The two were reportedly split in early 2019 after Lopez cheated Lowry. She later shared details of her breakup at the reunion of Teen Mom 2 in May, by OK! Magazine.

It should be noted that Lowry has not yet commented on the rumors of pregnancy. However, Lopez has raised the rumors on a recent Instagram Live, as The Sun reported on January 20.

“Nobody’s pregnant. I don’t know about these rumors that you’re all hearing about,” he said.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Getty Images

