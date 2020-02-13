Teen mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry recently announced that she is pregnant with a young boy. Now, days after the unveiling, reality has turned to Instagram to look for suggestions for her little one’s name.

On Instagram, the MTV personality published a photo of pants with dinosaur motifs and a tiny sweatshirt with the words “Best Brother”. The outfit was featured alongside some of Lowry’s sonogram photos she presented in her original pregnancy announcement post.

“Now I accept BABY BOY name suggestions,” Lowry wrote along with an emoji with a blue heart. In return, the fans have gladly committed themselves and sent her some suggestions in the comment section of her delightful post.

“Since you love crystals so much, there are some really cool names that are inspired by the meaning and name of the crystal,” said one fan. “Some are very unique. Just a thought.”

“You have 2 Ls, let’s get Isaac another me!” Another fan commented on the names of Lowry’s children Issac, Lincoln and Lux. “Ian, Ilan, Iyler, Israel, Isaiah, Ivan, Isaiah, Ignatio, Ismael, Ilyas, Iden …”

“I think you might like Lennon or Kara! Since your sons have names that mean light and laughter, I thought you might like some boy names that mean love,” commented another fan. “Congratulations again!”

Lowry initially announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child on February 4.

“We acknowledge the message, baby # 4 is coming soon! I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and this has been a few hard months this time. I was feeling sick, morning sick, and absolutely no energy,” Lowry wrote a photo of her and her on Instagram three sons. “I feel a little better this week and I really hope it stays that way!”

About a week after her original announcement, the Teen Mom 2 star went back to Instagram to share photos of her understated gender reveal party.

“Even though I already knew it and felt it in my bones … the boys had no idea. GENDER REVEAL!” she detailed on Instagram. Lowry confirmed to Us Weekly that she would welcome another boy to her family.

“The kids and I are very happy to add another boy to the mix,” she told the publication. “Thank you for your continued support [and] good wishes. Hopefully the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we await the arrival of our latest addition.”