Kailyn Lowry has some good words for her child’s father. Although she didn’t name any names, it was pretty clear who Teen Mom 2’s alum was referring to when she went to Twitter on Friday afternoon. Especially when he refers to the lack of responsibility he takes on for your child.

Listen. If one of my little fathers had my child and I couldn’t see him for some reason. I still send clothes, diapers, towels, cards. What ever.

– Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry), February 14, 2020

In a follow-up tweet just a minute later, Lowry kept it up, “and you hatter or whatever you call yourself is right. It was my fault (because) I had a child (with) this man. So warm Congratulation. “”

On Wednesday of this week, Lowry also tweeted about her fourth pregnancy and how it is harder for her this round. She admitted that she was “more afraid of something” and felt that “she couldn’t enjoy it at all”.

Lowry’s sons include 10-year-old Isaac, 6-year-old Lincoln, and 2-year-old Lux. She just announced on February 4 that she was expecting her fourth child on Instagram.

“We confirm the news, baby number four is coming soon! I am almost 16 weeks pregnant and this time it is a few hard months,” wrote Lowry in the caption together with a photo of her three sons. “I had nausea, morning sickness and absolutely no energy. This week I feel a little better and I really hope it stays that way!”

Lowry later announced that it would be a little boy and told Weekly that she and her three sons were more than willing to welcome another little boy into their family.

“The kids and I are so excited to add another boy to the mix,” she enthused. “Thank you for your continued support (and) good wishes. Hopefully the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we await the arrival of our latest addition.”

As happy as Lowry may be to have son number four, she admitted that she had no ideas about what to call her upcoming son, and decided to go online to get suggestions that almost never happened turn out to be bad. In the meantime, while she wasn’t having the best time with her current pregnancy, she still took the time to have some fun at the expense of Amber Rose and her new forehead tattoo. Small steps.