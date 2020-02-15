Briana DeJesus’ family has just grown a little. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed that she had a “secret” brother she had only learned about in the past few months. The family drama took place on social media and fans can hardly believe it.

DeJesus shared the story of her bizarre family secret on Twitter this week. The reality star went online Wednesday to tell fans about the little brother she didn’t know she had.

“Fairy tale lesson about how I found out I have a brother ?????” she tweeted and then corrected herself by adding: “have”.

Ok, so short story – I posted a photo of my parents last year and received a very interesting dm that made me short on IG and a long story – I met my 14 year old brother in NYC and he’s the cutest – he’s coming to Florida next week to visit 💙

– Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej), February 13, 2020

DeJesus shared a brief summary of the story on Twitter. It started last year when the 25-year-old posted a photo of her parents on Instagram. A teenager sent her a message that he was related to her. After a little detective work, DeJesus flew to New York City to meet him.

“Obviously I had some concerns because I wasn’t sure, but all the evidence shows that he is actually my brother from my father’s side,” DeJesus told Touch Storyly in a follow-up interview to the story.

This first fateful news from her 14-year-old brother reportedly said, “My father has a son and he is your brother.” DeJesus was “shookth,” she said, but couldn’t tell the story.

“I was shocked but so happy to find out,” she said.

“I flew to NYC a few times to be with him and he’s such a cute boy,” she continued. “So cute. He also has two sisters and I love them too! It’s so much fun hanging out with them. We went to Dave and Busters for our first meeting.”

As she noted in the tweet, DeJesus confirmed that she is still in contact with her little brother and family. They plan to spend more time together in the future, including an early meeting in DeJesus’ native Florida.

“We talk a lot,” she said. “He and his sisters are coming to Florida for his B-day.”

DeJesus didn’t keep the new brother entirely to himself. She was happy to report that her sister Brittany and even her mother Roxanne “greeted him with open arms”.

“They are happy to meet him when he comes to Florida,” she added.

Oh, he also has two sisters and I love them, so I have 3 other siblings now wohl

– Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej), February 13, 2020

DeJesus’ children will also meet their new uncle.

“Both children know about him. Nova is happy to have an uncle,” she said.

Still, DeJesus said she won’t introduce her brother to her fans, and he won’t show up on Teen Mom 2 either.

“We decided to keep his identity secret,” she said. “It was a bit scary at first because I wasn’t sure if he would like me, but we clicked right away and I’m happy about it.”