Jenelle Evans and David Eason seem to have buried the hatchet and may even have reunited. The estranged couple, who are legally separated, were spotted on a Saturday night in the Kitchen + Rooftop Bar by Jason Aldean in Nashville, Tennessee, on a TMZ photo. Evans has lived in the Nashville area since she left Eason while staying in North Carolina. While the two were having dinner and photo shoots with their daughter Ensley when Eason was in town for court appointments, this nighttime outing appears to be far more than a simple thing in common.

The store also reports that the couple were seen together at Famous Dave’s BBQ in Hermitage, Tennessee, just outside Nashville, on Friday.

The couple had not commented on the cash trip at the time of going to print.

On January 24, Evans directly denied that she would meet Eason again. She dismissed her recent reunions as “just co-parenting”.

“No. No, I’m just co-parenting,” Evans said in a YouTube interview when asked if he wanted to return to Eason. “I’m trying to stay out of court, trying to maintain civil relations between all parties, and I just want to do my own thing. I mean, I’m single now. I have to make my way. I have to think about my future and mine think.” Children and what i will do in life. And I don’t need distractions at all, and I realize that boys can be a big distraction. “

She later added, “I was in downtown Nashville taking pictures with my photographer and David was in town on the court date. Then he has to see Ensley and while I was taking pictures. We had lunch and then he was after Gone home. That’s it. “

Evans left Eason in October 2019 after a year of controversy, including after Eason murdered her family’s dog. (Evans was fired for the cause of Teen Mom 2.)

“I have largely kept social media out for the past few days because I have focused on making some important decisions in life,” she wrote at the time. “I have lived my life in front of the camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot was not nice. But it was my life. Like everyone else, I want the best for my children and I want to be happy. In my absence from teen Mom I started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes.

“No one is going to end a marriage, but I know that this is best for me and my children. Today I submitted papers to start this process. I appreciate the support from everyone who asked how I am. I and the children are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you will hear from us soon. “