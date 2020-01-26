'Teen Mom 2' alum Jenelle Evans avoids speculation She returns to the show

advertisement

Jenelle Evans, the former Teen Mom 2 star, posted a 25-minute video on YouTube late Friday, addressing various questions from her Instagram followers. Although she asked questions about her possible return to the MTV series, she didn’t give a definitive answer. There has been speculation that she has been trying to return since announcing plans to divorce David Eason in October 2019.

The question was asked several times during Q&A, even after Evans made it clear that she couldn’t say yes or no. After being asked the first time, she pretended to play drums before simply saying, “I don’t know.”

“Honestly, I have no idea,” she added. “So sorry.”

When the question reappeared, a fan also asked if there was any chance that she would play on her own show.

“At the moment, as I said, everything is in the air,” said Evans. “I have no idea about Teen Mom. I have no idea about my own show, but I know I’ve spoken to certain people here and there. I’m not saying it’s MTV, I’m not saying who it is, but we’ll see if something works in the future. I don’t know. “

Evans was later faced with the same question, but offered almost the same answer.

Elsewhere in the video, Evans explained her life situation. She now lives separately from Eason, but wouldn’t say exactly where.

“Yes, we live separately,” she said. “David lives in the old house in North Carolina and I live in Tennessee. So I live in Nashville. On the outskirts of Nashville without telling you where, because you guys, you know, are little detectives.”

Evans also said that she didn’t love with her mother, who still lives in North Carolina and her mother has no plans to move to Tennessee.

“I have my own apartment and I still have the old house, so I’ll stay here in Tennessee for now,” Evans later told fans. “I have plans for my future and there are more business opportunities here. That is one of the main reasons why I came here. It was not because of another man, but to get away, clear my head and do more business.” Opportunities.”

Evans also denied rumors that she was back with ex-Nathan Griffith, the father of her son Kaiser. She also cracked rumors that she was back with Eason. These rumors started when they were seen in Nashville a few days ago.

“I was in downtown Nashville taking pictures with my photographer and David was in town for the trial,” she said. “So he has to see Ensley and while I was taking pictures. We had lunch and then he went home. That’s it.”

On October 31, Evans announced that she had applied for divorce from Eason, six months after he shot her dog Nugget. MTV fired Evans in May 2019 because of this incident.

Photo credit: Getty Images

