'Teen Mom 2' alum David Eason celebrates daughter Ensley's third birthday with rare photos

David Eason, former teen mom 2 star, reopened his Instagram to share snapshots of his birthday with daughter Ensley. The toddler he shares with ex-wife Jenelle Evans smiles at the adorable photos posted on his Instagram on Friday night that made many fans rave about the cute pictures, one of which is a collage of rare moments contains the little girl.

“Happy 3rd birthday, Ensley !!!” he provided the image replacement with captions. “She is such a precious baby, so clever and beautiful. It is amazing how big she is, it will not take long and she will catch up with her brothers! I know that she will be very talented, she can sing and do pretty well she loves music like me. In times like these, you wish they could be small forever, even if you can’t wait to see the amazing person they’ll be someday! It’s bittersweet. “

While many fans mingled with birthday wishes, another asked if the two were spending time that a fan alluded to, that they were actually together as Ensley’s outfit and “the picture of her and [Jenelle’s] is the same”.

Other fans were not bothered and complimented the toddler.

“She is a doll,” enthused a fan.

“She is adorable, I see you and Jenelle in their very beautiful girl, who you have a happy birthday,” added another next to a kissing emoji.

The snapshots come fresh from Eason’s heels and share another photo with Ensley a few days ago, with the toddler sitting on his lap as she reads.

Eason and Evans broke up last October when the mother turned the page and took legal action to keep Eason away from her and her children after months of very public domestic violence and abuse allegations. Evans has reportedly received an injunction against Eason, which was extended until January.

However, it has taken a more civilian turn when Evans and Eason are reportedly now working on their relationship to educate together. Earlier this month, TMZ reported that Evans dropped the job so Ensley could spend time with her father. The former teen mom had long educated the 5-year-old son Kaiser with ex-Nathan Griffith and supposedly wants to come to a similar civil understanding with her younger ex.

Photo credit: Getty Images

