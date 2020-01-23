Tee Higgins: Set records, earn game balls with superior performance over Gamecocks

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-01 11: 57: 50.0

Tee Higgins had two touchdowns against the Gamecocks on Saturday.

COLUMBIA, SC –

Tee Higgins left the Clemson locker room after arch rival South Carolina struck 38-3 on Saturday as the head coach’s ball

Dabo Swinney. When Higgins lined up for post-game interviews, he put his bag on the floor, but the ball stayed in his arms throughout the interview.

Higgins received the game ball for his performance on Saturday when he got three passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Higgins has now scored multiple touchdowns in two consecutive games for the first time in his career, becoming the first Clemson recipient to score multiple touchdown passes in two consecutive games since Deon Cain against Louisville and Boston College in 2016.

Higgin’s second touchdown reception was his 10th of the season. With his 12 touchdown receptions in 2018, Higgins is now the first player in school history to record double-digit touchdown receptions in successive seasons. He joins Sammy Watkins (2011 and 2013) as the only player in school history to have 10 or more touchdown receptions in multiple seasons in one career.

Higgins has now touched down for the first time this season in four consecutive games. In the last four games of the 2018 season and the 2019 season opener, he has received touchdown passes in five consecutive games.

This is exhilarating for someone playing in the place called Wide Receiver U.

“Coach Swinney gave it to me,” said Higgins of the game ball. “The first recipient to complete more than ten touchdowns in two consecutive seasons. It’s just a blessing. I would not be able to do this without God, and I thank God, my coaches and the coaches for giving me the opportunity.

“It is a blessing. It’s something every receiver would want, but it’s a blessing to do it here at Wide Receiver U. “

Higgins’ first touchdown occurred after the Tigers were stopped on their first trip, a goal line stand on the South Carolina defense. Clemson intercepted Gamecock quarterback Ryan Hilinski and Higgins and quarterback Trevor Lawrence made them pay. The Tigers faced a third-and-9 from South Carolina 10 when Lawrence took a shot out of the right hash and threw a rope into the left corner of the end zone, where Higgins stretched out and dragged a pass from the defender’s head that brought it Clemson 7-0 in the lead.

“It was momentum to go out there and get the first touchdown,” said Higgins. “You saw how the game developed after touchdown. We just kept going. “

Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said the throw and catch were impressive.

“It was very impressive,” said Scott. “We were able to move tea into the slot there and we knew we would get a man cover and a cheap matchup for ourselves. It was just a great execution. ”

It was a piece the tigers had been working on during the extended practice period of the past two weeks, and Scott Higgins said he needed to stretch for the pylon.

The second touchdown was a 65-yard pitch-and-catch, with Higgins racing past security for an easy result.

“We knew our receivers had to play plays because they received a lot of men, and we took advantage of that,” said Higgins. “We didn’t think they would do the reporting, but I saw security approaching me and he tried to catch up and I said I have to go. It was just a great game and Trevor made a great throw. “

Higgins said that while he loves having his name in the Clemson record book, he knows he may not be there long.

“It feels good, but some great people are coming,” said Higgins. “Justyn Ross is talented and he can break it easily. I just go out and have fun with it. I know there are people coming who can break my records. But it feels great. “

