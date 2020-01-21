Tee Higgins has special plans for his biggest fan - his mother

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 23.12.2019, 15: 50: 41.0

Tee Higgins was the MVP of the ACC Championship Game.

CLEMSON – Wide Receiver Tee Higgins enters the bowling season with one shot in the Clemson record books. Just a single touchdown is enough to place his name among the giant of the Tigers. His biggest fan will be there to see that.

Higgins enters college football playoff in a hot phase. He has eight touchdowns in his last three games and 27 touchdown receptions in his career to win DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins for the best in school history. Higgins 1,082 yards and 13 received touchdowns lead the Tigers on 52 receptions this season.

During his outstanding Clemson career, Higgins has 128 receptions for 2,363 yards and these 27 touchdowns. His mother, Camillia “Lady” Stewart, saw every hook and was in his corner all the way.

Why? She loves her son and she loves soccer.

“She loves it. Sometimes I can actually hear her when the stadium gets quiet,” said Higgins. “I can hear her and my sister saying, ‘Boo! Let’s go! Catch the ball.’ Especially if I drop one, it’s great to have that kind of support.

“During the Georgia Tech game, the defense was on the field and I was on the sidelines and could hear them screaming my name. “Teeeeeee !!” I looked back and they started waving. It’s nice to see her and to have that kind of mother who sees you playing anywhere and everywhere. ”

Higgins showed his best when Clemson played 62: 17 against Virginia in the ACC Championship Game, scoring nine catches for 182 yards and three touchdowns. After his second touchdown at night, Higgins took a moment to soak up the atmosphere.

“This second touchdown, I don’t know why, but I enjoyed it most simply because I knew I was about to set the record,” said Higgins. “I never knew if I would come back into the game or not, so I just enjoyed it.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney knew that Stewart had everything in mind.

“I guarantee that his mom didn’t suck it up. She howled and roared and went mad on the bleachers,” said Swinney. “She had fun up there with his sister, I’m sure of it.”

Higgins has admitted that when he arrived in Clemson he was homesick and there were times when he thought about packing up and going home. There were times when he thought about quitting football to play basketball, but Stewart didn’t want to hear about it.

“When I got here, I didn’t know if I really wanted to play soccer. It kept my head straight and kept me going, ”said Higgins. “My mother loves soccer. She has loved it since I was young. I started playing when I was four. She grew up with it. She always wanted me to play. “

Higgins has a choice of deciding at the end of this season – he can return for a senior season or opt for an early entry into the NFL draft. Higgins is the first recipient of many draft bills, and if he chooses this path, he knows what he wants to do with his first paycheck.

“I want to buy her something she always wanted,” said Higgins. “I want to buy her a car. I’ve seen videos like this (in which players surprise their mother with a car) and that’s something I would love to do. But I have no plans at the moment. I’m not sure what I’m going to do. My mother has a favorite car, but I won’t say it. “

