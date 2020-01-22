Ted Cruz's beard toasted on social media as part of impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump

advertisement

The impeachment lawsuit against Donald Trump is currently underway in Washington, D.C., but some social media users are more focused on Ted Cruz’s beard than legal issues.

(Photo: Getty / Alex Wong)

Cruz arrived on the first day of the trial with a navy suit, light blue shirt, and purple tie, all set off from his beard, which was a patchwork of brown and gray.

“Ted Cruz’s beard showed up today, which means another 6 weeks of impeachment,” joked comedian and late-night presenter Samantha Bee.

“Even in a bitterly divided country, we should all be able to agree that Ted Cruz’s beard needs to be charged,” someone else tweeted. A third user wrote, “He looks like the worst civil war reenactor ever.”

“Making fun of people’s physical appearance is mean and unnecessary in every situation,” commented one person. “However, Ted Cruz’s mustache looks like a cosplay beard that he puts in a box when he goes to bed.”

“Can we at least all agree that @ tedcruz’s beard should be removed and removed from office?” added another.

Some people used GIFs to share their feelings about Cruz’s facial hair.

pic.twitter.com/mbKe1l6MvF

– Jeff Woolsey (@WSV_GUY) January 21, 2020

pic.twitter.com/eDjCkfgmae

– Ken (@ kennyrocket981), January 21, 2020

The first day of impeachment ended after 13 hours on Tuesday, January 21. Early Wednesday morning, the Senate passed the rules for a party pivot procedure, which ultimately delayed the answer to the question of whether the Senate should summon witnesses and witnesses until later in the study.

Cruz, who was attacked by Trump during the 2016 Republican primary but is now his staunch supporter, told several outlets that he believes the process will end with Trump’s acquittal.

“There is an old saying that if you have the facts, beat the facts,” he said on C-SPAN. “If you have the law, beat the law, if you don’t have it, hit the table.”

“Well, we saw a lot of knocking on the table this afternoon, and by the end of the day we’re in the same place we were in when we started the day. These are the House’s impeachment articles that have been passed on partisan Basically, they do not meet the constitutional standard, and for this reason this process ends after a fair trial, after hearing the arguments of the property manager, after hearing the arguments of the president, and this procedure will be acquitted because the property managers are constitutional Still can’t meet the threshold. “

Photo credit: Getty / Alex Wong

