Ted Cruz discusses a puppet dog as he struggles to save his seat in the Texas Senate

The Yugoslav Mountain Dog and his camera team were in Texas last week, although the footage was only broadcast on Monday night in “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”. Perhaps to demonstrate neutrality between the parties, Triumph crashed for the first time at a rally in Houston from Cruz’s democratic opponent, Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who raised more than $ 70 million and within a few points of Cruz in the deep conservative state votes.

“Beto, I saw the speech,” Triumph said to O’Rourke after chasing him through a lot of excited fans. “I loved how you were someone other than Ted Cruz.”

“Thanks,” said O’Rourke with a big grin.

“Tell me this beto,” Triumph asked. “Does it concern you that half of your base thinks they can vote for you on Instagram?”

O’Rourkes grin suddenly seemed a little tense. “Yes, it will have to turn into real voices,” he said. “But we see real turnout so far -“

O’Rourke swallowed and waved a finger in the air. “Vote once,” he said. “That is, that is the law.”

O’Rourke’s smile looked pretty frozen now. He shook his head. “I can’t say anything about it.”

Then it went on to Harlingen, where Triumph put on a cowboy hat and stuck a cigar in his mouth as he forged into a sea of ​​Cruz fans.

This was hardly a triumph, the insulting comic dog’s first political assignment. “The shit I left in the locker room has more heat than his campaign,” he said on the Tonight Show in 2003, just before Democratic presidential candidate John F. Kerry took the stage. “Kerry appeared to be slightly shaken by the dog doll’s bumps, and it took a few moments for him to settle in,” wrote the Los Angeles Times.

After years of campaigning, Triumph first attempted to interview Cruz in early 2016 while the Senator fought Donald Trump for the Republican President’s nomination. He even strapped himself to a drone to hunt a campaign bus, but like Cruz did this year, the doll’s efforts failed.

Triumph was lucky in Harlingen last week. “You can’t ignore me, Ted,” he called as he pushed through a crowd. “I’m not overwhelming scientific evidence of global warming!”

Cruz protected himself for a while in a crowd of fans looking for signed “Make America Great Again” hats, but finally he recognized the dog.

“Hey, welcome to Texas,” he said. Cordially even.

Triumph sounded genuinely surprised. “How are you, Ted?” He said. “I can’t believe this! It’s a privilege! Can you tell these people not to kill me if I make a joke or two?”

“It depends on how bad a joke is,” joked Cruz. The senator laughed, but almost everyone else behind the camera glared at the doll – or possibly the comedian Robert Smigel, who has accompanied Triumph on all his trips since the TV debut in 1997.

“Ted, is it true that you will defend the constitution at all costs unless Donald Trump calls it ugly on Twitter?” Asked Triumph.

Cruz breathed in and put a hand on his chest. “I love the constitution,” he said. “And Twitter is Twitter.”

(For the record, Cruz defended his wife when Trump suggested she was unattractive during the 2016 main race. But he soon forgave Trump who never apologized.)

Cruz looked wild to answer further questions from the insult dog, but the crowd around him was visibly excited. A police officer barricaded the puppet in front of the senator with his arm. “Talk to your followers, not him!” Yelled a woman at Cruz.

“We can all talk,” Cruz said softly.

“I don’t hurt him, do I?” Triumph agreed. “I have a Cuban in my mouth for God’s sake!”

Cruz laughed. Triumph’s play with his ethnicity seemed to ease the tension in the room. “Let’s be polite,” said the dog. “Nobody should shout at this man in a public place. Doesn’t the man have the right to sit in a restaurant and enjoy a meal that five waiters spat into? ”

“I will say two things about Triumph,” said Cruz. “As a Cuban American, anyone who smokes a cigar can’t be bad …”

“That’s right!” Triumph said.

“And secondly: I just want to say Triumph that my advice is gone. And remember: it wasn’t the Republicans, but the Democrats who led you to the vet to fix you, and on the other hand, there is freedom. ”

Someone laughed from the screen. A man next to the senator looked down and wiped his nose. The policeman continued to stare at the doll.

Triumph’s counter-argument came immediately, at least in the editing sequence of “The Late Show”. “I support neutering and neutering,” he said to Cruz, “just like Trump did to you.”

The senator groaned and continued to smile.

