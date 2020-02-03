Advertisement

No time is as sweet as the time to shine, and this is the time for the 9 finalists from TECNOis Spark 4 Talent Hunt.

On the occasion of the launch of the Spark 4 smartphone in 2019, TECNO launched a campaign that offered Nigerian students a platform where they could develop their creativity and talents.

The task was to publish a picture or a short video of their talents on the social media pages of TECNO to give university students a chance to win.

Official day and recognition as TECNO Spark Campus ambassador

One year internship at TECNO

One year of pocket money

1 spark 4 phone

Given how delicious this list is, I can’t help but say that the task was extremely easy! Apparently TECNO is a gift that keeps on giving.

Numerous submissions were received, and it was an exciting time for the brand and its social media followers. No wonder, because Nigeria is a country of talent.

After weeks of fun, 9 finalists from different regions were selected. And now it’s time for these stars to shine. On February 7, all nine meet at the University of Lagos Indoor Sports Center to outdo each other until a winner emerges.

It will be an experience like no other, because so many students would volunteer that day. In addition to the competition between the 9 finalists, there are also rap fights, singing competitions, dance competitions, spoken words and much more. That’s not all! Prominent jurors and 2 special musical appearances are expected.

Can you guess the musical files? Can you just try it?

Nope. You guessed wrong.

It is slimcase and winner DISPLAY!

date: Friday February 7, 2020.

venue: Indoor sports center, University of Lagos.

Can you imagine missing out on this? No, you cannot imagine that. TECNO apparently plans to create an experience that you will never recover from.

