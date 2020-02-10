The top 100 company Armanino has expanded its TrustExplorer platform for blockchain security with the new “Trusted Node” data service, which provides reliable transaction and account data to blockchain users and their auditors.

The company introduced the first implementation of Trusted Node in partnership with the publicly distributed ledger platform Hedera Hashgraph. The Armanino Trusted Hedera Mirror Node provides information for balance sheet accounts with significant activities in Hedera’s original token, the HBAR.

“Providing blockchains and distributed ledgers with data is very promising. However, it is difficult to use this data. We believe that there can be no general acceptance without enterprise-class trust mechanisms. Today we are building more trust and transparency with key partners and providing real tools to facilitate acceptance, ”said Andries Verschelden, Armanino’s blockchain partner.