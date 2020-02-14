While Wu-Tang Clan Maybe in 2020 they won’t be at the top of the charts. You still have a lot of cache in popular culture. So much so that their name is used to defraud large ticket hotels.

HipHopDX reports that a group of men have been accused of refining several Shaolin-style luxury properties. According to WSB-TV Atlanta, Aaron Barnes-Burpo and some other unidentified men said they were with Roc Nation and the Wu-Tang clan. The documents state that they drove a Roll-Royce Phantom to make the facade convincing. The extra touch must have worked, as The Georgian Terrace Hotel and Hyatt Regency both claim they ran on tabs written in C.R.E.A.M.

It appears that these two results have boosted their confidence when they tried the fraud at the Fairfield Inn in Augusta, Georgia again. Aaron Barnes-Burpo and his colleague Walker Washington allegedly tried to lock up 10 rooms in the home of the Roc Nation and the Wu-Tang clan. The property sales manager became suspicious and phoned the agency directly. The men were told that they had no connection. In return, the local police were notified and the crew arrested when they tried to check in.

They are both now faced with wire fraud and heightened identity theft charges. The other people in their party claim that they are homeless and are being paid as bodyguards for Burpo and Washington. Their stupidity even earned them a place in the breakfast club’s “Donkey of the Day” daily segment. You can listen to it below.

Photo: WENN.com