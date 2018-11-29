Tear gas segment: The Sinclair Broadcast Group distances itself from the former Trump official after turmoil

advertisement

The first was a two-minute point at which Epshteyn defended the use of tear gas among migrants near the border.

“The fact is that this is an attempted entry into our country. Period, ”said Epshteyn, cultivating President Trump’s rhetoric. “Our border must remain intact and safe. It is not a partisan stance to believe that our immigration system is broken and in need of repair. “

This segment was criticized on social media as part of a discussion on the treatment of migrants, including children, at the border.

Epshteyn “was a key player in the Trump conservative media complex,” wrote Princeton University professor and CNN analyst Julian Zelizer on Twitter Trumpian pr. ‘

According to the liberal watchdog Media Matters for America, Epshteyn’s tear gas segment was broadcast on transmitters in at least 24 states.

The second was a bit in which Epshteyn defended Laura Loomer. The radical right-wing activist was recently suspended from Twitter after accusing Minnesota MP Ilhan Omar, a Muslim Democrat, of being “anti-Jewish” and part of a religion that “suppresses homosexuals … women are abused and forced.” to wear the hijab. ‘

Sinclair said Epshteyn’s views are not representative of the company’s.

“The opinions expressed in this segment do not reflect the views of Sinclair Broadcast Group,” the company wrote on Twitter.

Matthew Gertz, an employee of Media Matters for America, said he found Sinclair’s defense of Epshteyn disingenuous.

“He is one of the few rights whose comment forces Sinclair to run the stations,” wrote Gertz. “He doesn’t have a natural audience; his YouTube views are tiny. ‘

The President of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, Hugo Balta, expressed concern about the segment in a statement it called “propaganda.”

Epshteyn, who was hired as the company’s chief political scientist last year, is responsible for leading segments that often defend Trump and Hammer on other Republican issues.

He resisted some people who criticized him on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Thank you,” he wrote to you. “Did you watch the segment or just attack me based on the hit by [Media Matters for America]?”

Sinclair has not returned a request for comment.

Sinclair, owner of at least 170 channels on 81 broadcast markets across the country, many of which are associated with more well-known national media companies such as Fox and ABC, has been criticized more and more in recent years for providing local programs with coverage and commentary.

In April, the company was widely criticized after a video showed anchors at dozens of stations that roboticly read an apparently Trump-friendly script that warned of fake news and unilateral reporting.

“Unfortunately, some media representatives use their platforms to strengthen their personal prejudices and plans and to control exactly what people think,” said the moderators in a minute. “It is extremely dangerous for our democracy.”

