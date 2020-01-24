advertisement

Visa announced that Nigerian athlete Divine Oduduru is registered with his worldwide Team Visa program for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Team Visa athletes are selected based on their expected demonstration of strong competitive performance at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, regardless of their nationality and background. They are selected on the basis of their personal journey, competitive performance and social commitment. In terms of both talent and character, Visa’s members represent values ​​of acceptance, partnership and inclusion.

Divine Oduduru, is the second fastest athlete in Africa after completing 100 meters in 9.86 seconds and 200 meters in 19.73 seconds at the NCAA championships this year. He started his career actively in 2007 and has since set groundbreaking records at both local and international level. The Nigerian sprint sensation broke into the spotlight five years ago at the 2014 World Junior Athletic Championship and recently made its debut as a pro athlete in the Diamond World League with active preparations for its participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Divine Oduduru said about the signing: “Joining Team Visa with other athletes from all over the world is a dream come true for me. As a track and field athlete it is important to have a strong support system and that is why it means so much to me to have a partner in my corner that offers me the same opportunities as other athletes participating in Tokyo 2020. I am very proud and honored to represent Nigeria and Team Visa at the Olympic Games next year. ”

“We are delighted to welcome Divine Oduduru to TeamVisa for the highly anticipated Tokyo 2020 tournament. His dedication, performance and consistency in the track and field category over the years has distinguished him. At Visa, we embrace the culture of expanding support for sportsmen and women to help them in ways that can motivate and enable them to reach their goals, “said Kemi Okusanya, Vice President, Visa West Africa.

“The trip from Divine was truly remarkable and inspiring. His tenacity, dedication and passion for the sport fit perfectly with Team Visa,” she added. “We hope to offer him a global stage at the Olympic Games to tell his story to tell and inspire other athletes in Nigeria to follow their dreams and never give up. “

Visa has been a worldwide Olympic partner for more than 30 years and the first and longest existing global Paralympic partner (since 2003). Since 2000, Team Visa has been offering aspiring athletes the support they need to pursue their goals, both on and off the field, regardless of origin or background. Visa offers tools and resources – including financing support and financial literacy training – through its Team Visa program. Since the program began in 2000, Team Visa has supported more than 400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes and is hopeful from around the world.

