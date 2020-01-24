Team Penske scores first Rolex 24 win since returning 3 years ago National sport

advertisement

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (AP) – At Team Penske’s annual pre-season breakfast, Roger Penske took the unusual step of highlighting one aspect of his massive organization.

“Usually he doesn’t point to an event, maybe the Indy 500 or the Daytona 500, but this year he said:” We have to be better at the Rolex 24, “said Ricky Taylor, full-time driver of the No 7 Acura Team Penske.

“We finished third last year. We got a podium and are on the way there.” And when he said we had to do better, it’s like not playing around this time.

No mess, indeed.

“We won this race once a few years ago (1969), but it has to be on our checklist,” Penske told The Associated Press. “We had some problems last year, we won the championship, we won a few races. But now the time has come. We have no excuses. “

Penske, who will turn 83 next month, plans to stay awake on the team’s pit stand for the third year in a row throughout the race.

Unfortunately for Taylor, he fell victim to some new rumble strips at the bus stop along the Daytona International Speedway road course during qualifying on Thursday, which pushed his Acura hard against a tire lock.

Taylor called it the hardest blow of his career and it almost destroyed the race car, but the Penske crew had it repaired in time to get back on track and prepare for the start of the endurance race on Saturday.

The rumble has grown since the teams started training in Daytona earlier this month and drivers complained that IMSA wasn’t warning them about the taller, thicker blocks. They were problematic from the first training session because the GT Daytona cars that were lower on the ground constantly drove over the strips and damaged the floor of their cars.

The contact actually caused enough problems for the AIM Vasser Sullivan entry Kyle Busch drives, and the team made a precautionary engine change to avoid further problems.

It is certainly very interesting that Busch drives his first Rolex, also in the 18-car GTD class, the slowest in the field. He is still used to the car, the track and the traffic and had a hard time getting into the Lexus after changing the engine.

“The first time I ran was last night and I was on older tires, I think 18 lap tires and they only do 29 laps and I only did 12 laps and I was (explicitly) and elbow. It was ugly, “said Busch on Friday.” I went crazy once, I drove once in turn 1, I had to make a U-turn and come back. It was just ugly. “

However, he felt much better when team mate Jack Hawksworth got into the car and confirmed that things weren’t going well.

“Jack got in right behind me and said,” Oh my god, buddy, this car is terrible, “said Busch.” Jack said ‘the car wasn’t very good’ and I felt a little better, but I really looked like a butt out there. “

Mazda Team Joest started from pole position for the second year in a row after Oliver Jarvis took first place in qualifying. Reigning series champions Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron start in second place.

The series title was nice, but the news from Penske to pick up Rolex watches was clearly delivered to his six drivers. His lineup includes four Indianapolis 500 winners: Montoya, Helio Castroneves, Alexander Rossi and Simon Pagenaud.

“I think there is always pressure for Roger and Acura to win the race. It’s like going to Indy with Roger. If you don’t win, you will be disappointed, ”said Montoya. “There is no winning situation, but it’s great because you can take your A game with you every time you sit in the car. They expect that from you every week. You have to deliver that. That is our job. “

Montoya got a boost earlier the day IMSA announced that it would make a car that would be eligible for the overall title race at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2022. This race along with that is considered part of the unofficial Triple Crown of Motorsport, the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500. Montoya only needs one victory at Le Mans to accomplish the feat, while Fernando Alonso has been trying for three years to end a victory in Indianapolis 500.

“I think I have a better shot than him now,” said Montoya.

Alonso won the Rolex last year when he drove for defending champion Wayne Taylor Racing and is aiming to return to Indy with Andretti Autosport in May. Montoya has two years to wait for his shot.

Meanwhile, the defending champion qualified with Ryan Briscoe in fifth. The team got a new look this year when full-time driver Jordan Taylor left his father’s organization to become a Corvette factory driver. Only Renger Van der Zande and Kamui Kobayashi returned to the victorious long-distance line-up.

Briscoe has replaced Jordan Taylor as the season’s full-time driver, while five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon completes the lineup of the endurance team.

The field for this year’s race has only 38 starts – the smallest field in 58 races of the prestigious start to the season. The smallest field was previously 42 starters in 1962, the second year of racing.

While the field includes an impressive 18 different manufacturers, Chip Ganassi has dropped out after Ford ended its program after four seasons in the GT Le Mans class. Ganassi hopes to return to sport in 2021, possibly in the Daytona Prototype class, but his two suspended entries have contributed to the small number of cars.

“I think the number of cars is kind of ebb and flow,” IMSA Chairman Jim France shrugged on Friday.



