HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The country’s two largest teacher unions want schools to revise or eliminate active shooter exercises, and on Tuesday claim that they can affect student mental health and that there are better ways to focus on the possibility of one Prepare for school shooting.

The American Federation of Teachers and National Education Association, along with the Everytown for Gun Safety advocacy group, has called for an end to unannounced drills or exercises that simulate gun violence.

“Everywhere I travel, I hear from parents and educators about active shooting exercises that scare students and make them unable to concentrate in the classroom and unable to sleep at night,” said Lily Eskelsen Garcia, president of the National Education Association. “Traumatizing students while we are working to protect students from gun violence is not the answer. Therefore, if schools want to do exercises, they have to take steps to ensure that the exercises do more than harm. “

The report released on Tuesday recommends that schools focus on training teachers to respond to an incident with active shooters rather than boring students.

Guidelines have also been issued for schools that choose to use exercises. This includes never simulating actual shooting. Inform parents, educators and students of each exercise in advance; Working with mental health representatives to create age-appropriate and traumatized exercises; and tracking the effects of exercises.

According to a survey by the National Center for Statistics on Education, around 95% of schools trained students in blocking procedures in the 2015/16 school year.

“In Indiana, they shot rubber pellet teachers to feel the adrenaline of what school shooting feels like,” said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, a part of Everytown. “In California, a superintendent recently hired a stranger to wear a mask to rattle classroom doors without telling the faculty and students. We saw students asked to pretend to be victims and to lie down in the hallway with fake blood. “

Jean-Paul Guilbault, general manager of the Alice Training Institute, which does active target practice, said that if done correctly, they will be effective. He said his company never does surprise exercises, but believes simulating an event is the best way to prepare for an event, “and to enable students to exercise their options, whether it be lockdown or evacuation.”

“According to a recent study by the US intelligence agency, most school shootings last two minutes or less, and almost half of the events investigated ended within a minute,” he said in a written statement. “That means it is up to us to protect ourselves for the seconds that are starting to feel like life. We drill so that everyone has a plan when they are at risk to give people a chance to survive. “

But Abbey Clements, who taught second grade at Sandy Hook School in Newtown when a shooter killed 26 people in 2012, said she didn’t think exercise would save lives there.

“Our students knew what to do,” said Clements, who is now teaching at another elementary school in town. “We taught them what to do in an emergency. We knew evacuation routes and where there was a safe place in the room where nobody could look inside. But I find it barbaric to scare students with some kind of active exercise. There is no way to be prepared for the infinite possibilities that can be used to crush shooting with these weapons of war. “

Clements, an active member of Moms Demand Action, said she was heartbroken to hear stories like the one about a little girl who refused to wear bright shoes after an exercise because she was told it was her could make it an easier target.

“I have children in primary school who tell me that they always have to have a cell phone with them just in case,” she said. “It shouldn’t be that way.”

