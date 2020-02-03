Advertisement

The ruler of Dubai shared a video last week asking netizens to identify them.



A teacher who won the heart of the Vice President of the UAE when she greeted the students warmly at school on a cold morning has received a royal award.

His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, invited Sheikhah Al Noaiymi to a cabinet meeting, which he chaired in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. He honored her with the Prime Minister’s medal and also offered her a promotion.

????? ????? ??????? ????? ??????? ??? ??? ????? ????? ???? ??????? ?? ????? ??????? ???????? ?? ???? ????? ????? ???? ????? ????? ??? ???? ?? ???? ??????? ???? ????? .. ??????? ?????? ????????? .. ?????? ?????? ????? ??? ??????? .. ???????? ????? ??? ???? ????? ??????? ?? ?????? pic.twitter.com/WPIXJ5IGWA

– SH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 2, 2020

In a video he posted on his social media channels on Sunday, you can see Sheikh Mohammed handing Sheikhah’s mother the medal personally. You can see how he interacts with both.

Sheikh Mohammed tweeted that the teacher’s positive attitude, energy and friendliness were “heartwarming”. “She treats the students as if they were their children. She is a good example, not only for our schools but also for all government agencies. We awarded her the Prime Minister’s medal and approved a promotion for her. We thanked her in the today’s cabinet meeting. “

Last week, Netizens helped Dubai Ruler identify the teacher after posting a video showing Sheikhah welcoming her students to schools in a caring and loving manner.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is known for investing in human resource development and training, tweeted at the time: “Starting a school day in the UAE is different when a teacher has a good soul, says good words, shows an honest smile and optimism and real certainty is spreading among their students. Can anyone identify them? We’re looking for them. “

Internet users were able to identify the teacher who works at Al Ain’s Aliya School within a few hours. Al Noaiymi thanked all of her followers on Twitter for sharing the video and said she was touched by the feedback on the video.

The teacher said that she was proud and happy about her work and that she prayed to Allah to make the students better for their parents and their country.

????? ???? ??????? ?????? ????? … ?????????? … ??????? .. ??????? .. ???????? ?? ????? ????? ????? ??????? ???????? .. ?? ???? ????? ??? ??? ???????? ?? ??? ????????? ???????? … ????? ??? ???? ???? ??????? ?????? ????????? ????? ???? ??? ??? ???? ???? ??????? … pic.twitter.com/apHN8Rwyf6

– SH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 2, 2020



