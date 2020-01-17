Teacher from Virginia Beach removed from classroom after online video was disturbing

advertisement

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach City Public Schools removed a teacher from the class pending an investigation after a disturbing video was brought to their attention.

Video of a teacher yelling at a Kempsville Middle School student led to outrage online and now the school district says it is investigating the incident.

Andrew Holloway says he is a former high school student and he has always admired the teacher.

“He was a great teacher,” Holloway says.

He adds that the teacher was strict.

“He liked to enforce the rules.”

Video of the 8th grade citizenship teacher shows the man face to face with the student, yelling at the boy to keep his mouth shut. At one point the teacher says that he will run the student into the ground.

“I think there should be a repercussion, but I don’t think he deserves to lose his job or maybe more than that,” says Holloway.

Holloway says he was very surprised to see his beloved teacher in the video that received many online responses.

“I loved him. I think he was a great teacher; I always wish I had him as a teacher.”

The post on social media that circulates on Facebook has about 200 shares, many people say they are angry and upset.

The school district issued a statement on Friday morning saying, among other things:

“We will not tolerate behavior that does not correspond to the core values ​​of our division, and we regret that these children had to experience and witness this behavior of an educator.”

Now Holloway fears that this teacher’s career is over too quickly.

“I don’t think he deserves that. I think he’s a very good teacher and this time he made a little mistake.”

