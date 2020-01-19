Tea production will only increase if the quality of life of employees improves: ITA

advertisement

The Indian Tea Association (ITA) has said that tea production will only increase if the quality of life of tea gardeners improves.

ITA Vice Chairman Nayantara Palchoudhuri, who addressed the 142nd annual convention of the organization’s Dooars site in Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal on Saturday, said a recent study has shown that many female tea workers suffer from anemia and steps are being taken be undertaken.

She also stressed the need to provide female workers with lower rates at lower rates.

Palchoudhuri said work is being done to improve health facilities, especially for newborn babies and breastfeeding mothers.

ITA Secretary-General Arijit Raha said steps are being taken to ensure that tea garden employees use central welfare schemes, their salary and bonus benefits are digitized for which they have Aadhaar cards and owners provide them with accommodation, health, water and educational facilities.

