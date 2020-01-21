TE celebrates victory with Jimmy Garoppolo

advertisement

SAN FRANCISCO – George Kittles t-shirt stole the show on Sunday after winning the San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship.

After defeating the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium 37:20, Kittle appeared in a jersey with a topless Jimmy Garoppolo at the post-game press conference.

The short end told reporters that he had saved the shirt for a “special occasion”.

The shirt is even signed by the quarterback.

“Do you remember when Jimmy had a t-shirt with my face in his locker and told everyone I sent it to him,” said Kittle. “I found it in my locker the same day. I just didn’t show it to you because I saved it for a special occasion. But I think it’s pretty good. He even signed it.”

On February 2, the 49ers will compete against the Chiefs in Miami for the seventh time in the Super Bowl.

