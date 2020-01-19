advertisement

Telugu Desam Party leader and opposition leader in meeting N. Chandrababu Naidu called on supporters of Amaravati farmers to besiege the meeting that will organize a session from Monday.

During the Amaravati Parirakshana Rally in the West Godavari district, Naidu called on the public to participate in the Chalo Assembly program and make it a success. He claimed that the government was already sending furniture to Visakhapatnam.

Naidu together with Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee recorded the rally in Eluru, Narayanapuram, Ganapavaram and other mandals in the district.

