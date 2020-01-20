advertisement

No. 18 Texas Tech (12-5, 3-2) vs. TCU (12-5, 3-2)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Texas Tech wants the TCU to bring its fifth loss in a row against ranked opponents. TCU’s last win against a ranked opponent was then No. 19 Iowa State Cyclones 75-72 on February 23, 2019. Texas Tech has moved up to 18th in the latest AP ranking after defeating Kansas State and Iowa State last week would have.

SAVVY SENIORS: Desmond Bane (TCU), Edric Dennis Jr. and Jaire Grayer (TCU) have scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 42 percent of all Horned Frogs points in the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Red Raiders gave only 57.6 points per game in five conference games, an improvement over the 63.3 points per game they gave against non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Bane has scored or supported 51 percent of all TCU field goals in the last three games. Bane has scored 15 field goals and 12 assists in these games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: TCU is a perfect 11-0 if the team blocks at least four enemy shots. The horned frogs are 1-5 this season if they block fewer than four shots.

STREAK SCORING: TCU have won their last three home games, scoring an average of 73.3 points while giving up 57.3.

DID YOU KNOW THAT TCU scored 9.5 3-point per game this year?

