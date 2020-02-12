Yesterday reality TV star TBoss excitedly shared new photos of her daughter as she celebrated the 6 month mark since her daughter was born.

Today, TBoss addresses an important conversation about breastfeeding – the difficulties women sometimes face and how much support is required after the birth of a child.

She posted photos of herself breastfeeding her daughter and began subtitling her words “Let’s Talk About Breastfeeding.”

She added:

I read a lot when I was pregnant. I was connected to Google and all the mom blogs, pages and books. I finally managed to watch a couple of birth clips. That was a tough question. But what really freaked out of me was breastfeeding. The very thought of it brought me sleepless nights. No jokes. After I had my daughter, I didn’t breastfeed until a few weeks later. I became almost depressed. I did everything. I ate everything and drank everything they had advised until one day I had milk. Words can’t explain how happy I was & now! Well, my mother now calls me “Vacuta Vesela”. I LOVE to breastfeed my child. It is my favorite time for mom and baby. It creates a form of attachment that is spiritually magical, if there is such a thing. The way she clings to me looks into my eyes as she sucks me in and smiles ☺️. I feel strongest when I breastfeed. I am honestly afraid of the day when I would have to stop.

She thanked her friends for coming for them and said, “@amaarray thanks for the porridge you made for me to release my milk. It finally worked. @neccorh this story would not be complete without mentioning you and how you taught me how to boast my daughter and all the things you gave me to make boobietime painless and enjoyable for me. @simplysorrentino always encourages me not to give up and just to relaxxxx. @fair_princess, thank you for recommending them lactate cookies. I couldn’t stand the smell, but they tasted good and they worked. God bless you, ladies. “

Photo credit: @officialtboss_