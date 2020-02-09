PEBBLE BEACH, California (AP) – Phil Mickelson and his great short game made for more entertainment than all the athletes and celebrities on the Saturday show at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Mickelson made the impossible look easy from a bunker behind the seventh par-3 green at Pebble Beach. On the 13th he broke out of a bunker for Birdie and threw himself on the next hole for Birdie.

When he pocketed a last birdie, Mickelson had a 5-under-67 and was one shot behind the Canadian Nick Taylor in the final round. Mickelson will clinch the sixth record title at Pebble Beach and celebrate his first PGA Tour win since winning this tournament last year.

Taylor had a cold and relatively quiet day, away from all the hits and giggles about celebrity rotation at Pebble. He climbed out of the hard Spyglass Hill with a hat and hand warmer because of a heavy layer of sea, warmed up as the sun came down, and made a 25-foot eagle putt for a 69 late in his lap.

Taylor was 17-under-198 when he celebrated his second PGA Tour win. For the first time, he won the Sanderson Farms Championship on his fourth start as a tour rookie.

Mickelson flopped the bunker on par-5-18. – how did it not go in? – Pull in one shot. They will be in the last group with their amateur partners. Mickelson has ex-San Francisco 49 quarterback Steve Young and Taylor has Golf Digest editor-in-chief Jerry Tarde.

Taylor and Mickelson have never played together.

“For this reason, it will be a new experience when I play with him,” said Taylor. “If he makes a putt or a great punch, the crowd will of course go wild. I just have to do my own thing and try to hide it all. Easier said than done without having to do it first, but I’ll do my best. “

This is a two man show; However, Jason Day scored a 70 in Spyglass Hill and was only three shots behind 14 under 201.

For others it was a futile opportunity.

Pebble Beach had more wind than it did at the beginning of the week, but was still so mild that only low values ​​were available. Dustin Johnson, a two-time winner at Pebble, was within striking distance and only managed a 72, leaving him with eight shots. Patrick Cantlay, ranked 8th in the world, played the last six holes in 2 for a 72 and was nine shots back.

Mickelson started with a pair of birdies. He took part of the lead with a birdie on the par 5 sixth.

His wedge on the seventh 110-yard hole that drops into the Pacific became long and clogged the rear bunker, impossible because of the rear pin and a quick green that drops forward. It sprayed so perfectly that it took a few jumps in the rough to reach the green, which was slow enough to stop 2 feet apart for a tap-in par.

It is also one of his best for Mickelson.

Then his 50-foot bunker shot at the hard eighth that rolled inches from the cup at # 8. Further difficulties were reportedly expected on the 13th when his approach peeled into the left bunker. He raised both arms when that fell. And on par 14 he made a mistake by not hitting his hammer hard enough. It rolled down the slope, away from the green and back into the fairway. Mickelson’s long chip from 30 meters hit the pin and threw himself on birdie.

Mickelson missed two birdie putts within 3 meters. And while he only hit nine greens in regulation, he usually had a reasonable angle to the pin to save par – or do birdie, as he did twice.

This leaves a Sunday at stake for the top three players.

Mickelson said earlier in the week that he would not accept a special exemption for the US Open if he needed one. A win at Pebble – the 45th of his career – would make a big contribution to solving this problem.

Taylor can confirm his first win since his rookie season, the opposite of that time. The Canadian has never been to the Masters and has played in only four majors, two of them as an amateur.

Day, meanwhile, is the former number 1 that has hurt and frustrated most of last year. He’s been almost two years since his last win and is in danger of falling out of the top 50 if he doesn’t start to get better results.

