advertisement

Taylor Swift will debut a new song called “Only the Young” in her upcoming Netflix documentary Miss Americana, Variety reports. The song will be played during the film’s credits and will premiere on Netflix on January 31.

The film documents the process of writing the song she started after seeing the candidates she supported in the 2018 mid-term elections (Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen and Democratic Congressman Jim Cooper). She said to Variety, “It was hard to see that so many people felt that they had advertised and done everything and tried so hard. I have seen many young people’s hopes dashed. “

Until recently, Swift had remained politically neutral. The 2018 elections were her first foray into political language. Since then, she has written an open letter to Tennessee Republican Senator Lamar Alexander to support the Equality Act and has been a guest at New York’s famous LGBTQ bar, the Stonewall Inn, during NYC Pride 2019 , She won the Video of the Year 2019 at the MTV Video Music Awards and called on the White House for lack of response to the petition attached to the video on the Equality Act.

advertisement

advertisement