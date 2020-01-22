advertisement

Taylor Swift’s mother Andrea was diagnosed with a brain tumor as part of her fight against cancer, the singer said in a new interview with Variety on Tuesday.

While discussing her upcoming Netflix documentary, Swift said her mother’s cancer had returned a second time during filming in 2019. Swift announced the return of the cancer at the time in an essay by Elle magazine.

She said to Variety, “While she was undergoing treatment, they found a brain tumor. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor are not what we have ever had with their cancer. So it is it was just a hard time for us as a family. “

Swift added that she has committed to a reduced tour schedule this year so that she can spend more time with her mother.

Swift commented on her mother’s cancer diagnosis in a Tumblr post in 2015, writing that her mother decided to go public to encourage others to do cancer screening. We need to see the doctor, and maybe you can remind them to go for cancer screening, which can lead to early diagnosis and an easier fight. She wanted you to know why she didn’t attend so many shows on this tour. It has an important battle to fight. ”

