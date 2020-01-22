advertisement

Taylor Swift has her own insightful documentary to be released on Netflix later this month.

The 10-time Grammy-winning pop star wants to be “on the right side of the story” in the trailer of the highly anticipated film “Miss Americana”.

Netflix describes the 1-hour documentary as Taylor, who “her role as a songwriter and performer – and as a woman who uses the full power of her voice”.

The two-minute teaser clip shows the 30-year-old talking about regaining her public image, while news reports criticize her for having “model friends” and flashing “too thin” on the screen.

She says, “Throughout my career, the label executives said, ‘A nice girl doesn’t force people’s opinions. A nice girl smiles and waves and says thank you.’

Taylor addresses the criticism she has received over the years

(Image: Netflix)

“I became the person everyone wanted from me.

“No one has seen me in person for a year – and I thought that was what they wanted.”

She adds: “I had to deconstruct a complete belief system. Throw it out and reject it.

“I feel really good when I don’t feel silent anymore, and it was my own doing.”

The video gives fans an insight into the collaboration between Swift and Panic! In the Brendon Urie disco for “Ich!”

Taylor posted the official trailer to her 85.5 million Twitter followers in a post saying, “It took a long time.”

The tweet was liked more than 106,000 times, with more than 1.3 million views on the clip.

The fans raved about their enthusiasm for the documentary with warm wishes to the singer.

One shared: “Congratulations, my dear and quick Taylor, on this wonderful, fantastic and wonderful trailer of ‘Miss Americana’. Amazing, I love him so much, you are so talented and I can’t wait to see your documentary on Netflix to see. I’m so proud of you, I love you so much. “

While cat lovers pointed out the ‘best scene’ from the teaser when Taylor went for a walk with her cat in a backpack.

The much-discussed trailer also suggests that Swift will continue to deepen her political beliefs after breaking silence for years recently to support the Democrats.

Swift’s boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn, also appears to be in one fell swoop, suggesting that the Netflix original might shed light on her famous private relationship.

Taylor Swift became famous as a youthful country star in 2006 at the age of 17.

The documentary, directed by Lana Wilson, will be released on Friday, January 31st, at Netflix.

