Taylor Swift reveals that she starved herself after the headlines of the pregnancy

Taylor Swift has revealed that she was starving herself to the point that she almost fainted during appearances and started in a documentary about her struggle with an eating disorder.

Swift traces some of her food issues to an incident as a teenager when a magazine speculated if she was pregnant because of her weight.

She says her problem was exacerbated when photographers then praised her for losing weight.

Taylor Swift is open about her struggle with an eating disorder in the new documentary, Miss Americana.

The 30-year-old pop star discusses her former “unhealthy” relationship with food in Miss Americana, a Netflix documentary, which had its world premiere on Thursday at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Swift says she has reached a low point during the promotion for her 1989 album, which was released in 2014.

The documentary contains photos of Swift during that tour, when she says she was eating heavily, and compares them with images of her tour in 2018 when she was healthier.

“I thought that I would faint at the end of a show, or in the middle of it,” Swift says in the film.

“Now I realize, no, if you eat food, have energy, become stronger, you can do all these shows and not feel [and follow].”

Swift used a recent interview to express her initial reluctance to talk about the subject and look back on it as some of the triggers for her habits. She told Variety, the American entertainment magazine: “I didn’t know if I would feel comfortable talking about the body image and talking about things I experienced in terms of how unhealthy that has been for me – my relationship with food and such over the years.

“But the way Lana [Wilson, the director of the film] tells the story is really logical.

“I am not as articulated as I should be on this subject because there are so many people who can talk about it better. But I only know my own experience.

“And my relationship with food was exactly the same psychology that I applied to everything else in my life: when I got a pat on the head, I registered that as good. If I got a punishment, I registered that as bad.”

The singer says that she has accepted that she is no longer a ‘double measure zero’.

She added: “I remember being on the cover of a magazine when I was 18 years old.

“And the headline was like ‘Pregnant at 18?’ And it was because I had worn something that didn’t make my lower abdomen look flat, so I just registered it as a punishment.

“And then I would walk into a photo shoot and be in the dressing room and someone who worked in a magazine would say,” Oh, wow, this is so great that you can fit in the sample sizes. We usually have to make changes to the dresses, but we can take them directly from the runway and put them on you! “And I saw that as a pat on the head.

“You register that enough times, and you just start to adjust everything to praise and punishment, including your own body.”

Swift said she “never wanted to talk about it before” and admitted that the subject is still “pretty uncomfortable.”

Swift, who gives a voice-over for the film, said she had accepted that she was no longer a “double measure zero”, and that she now has a better relationship with food.

