Taylor Swift reveals that she has overcome eating disorders in a documentary

Taylor Swift In her next Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, she reports that she had an eating disorder at the beginning of her career.

“It’s not good for me to see pictures of me every day,” says the 30-year-old Grammy winner in a voice-over while photographers are waiting outside her door. “It only happened a couple of times and I’m not proud of it in any way, but in the past I’ve seen a picture of myself that made my stomach feel too big or … someone said that I was looked pregnant … and that would only make me starve a little – just stop eating. “

Swift explains in the film that malnutrition affected her stamina during her 1989 world tour in 2015, but she was in a much healthier place when her tour of the Reputation Stadium started three years later.

Taylor Swift at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2015 and in concert at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on August 7, 2018. Picture Perfect / REX Shutterstock; Jason Merritt / Radarpics / REX / Shutterstock

“I thought I should feel like I might pass out at the end of a show or in the middle of a show,” she says in Miss Americana, which premiered on Friday, January 31st. no, when you eat, have energy, get stronger, you can do all these shows and you don’t feel [excited]. “

In an interview with Variety, the singer “Lover” explained her experience in more detail and admitted that it was difficult to tell her story in the documentary for the first time.

“I remember when I was 18 years old on the cover of a magazine. And the headline was “Pregnant at 18?” And that was because I was wearing something that didn’t make my lower stomach look flat, “she recalled.” So I just registered it as a punishment. And then I go to a photo shoot and go to the locker room and someone, who worked for a magazine says, “Oh, wow, it’s so amazing that you fit in the sample sizes. We usually have to make changes to the clothes, but we can take them straight from the runway and put them on you! “And I saw that as a pat on the head. You register this often enough and are just beginning to put everything in praise and punishment, including your own body. “

Swift – the actress and activist quotes Jameela Jamil As one of her role models, she said that it was “quite uncomfortable to talk about her eating disorder” because she “never really wanted it”. Ultimately, however, she realized that it made sense to include it in a film about her life.

“I didn’t know if I would feel comfortable talking about the body image and the things I’ve been through, how unhealthy it was for me – my relationship with food over the years.” She told Variety. “But the way it is Lana [Wilson, the director of the documentary] tells the story, it really makes sense. I’m not as articulated as I should imagine because there are so many people who could talk about it better. But all I know is my own experience. And my relationship with food was exactly the same psychology that I applied to everything else in my life: when I was patted on the head, I registered it as good. If I was punished, I rated it as bad. “

Wilson, 37, also spoke to the magazine and applauded Swift for her bravery in front of the cameras.

“This is one of my favorite sequences in the film,” said the filmmaker. “Of course I was surprised. But I think it’s great how she thinks about it out loud. And every woman will see herself in that order. I just have no doubt. … I think it will have an enormous impact. “

Nowadays the pop star is “really very happy” with himself. She said to Variety: “For the most part, I now choose what is important to me. And I think that made a big difference. “

If you or someone you know has an eating disorder, contact the National Eating Disorders Association at 1-800-931-2237.

