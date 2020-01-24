Taylor Swift reveals that she has an eating disorder

advertisement

In the middle of her Grammy Award wins and hit records, Taylor SwiftThe time in the spotlight was not always pleasant.

In her documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, January 23, the 30-year-old pop star admitted that she had previously had an eating disorder.

She admitted that it is not always good for her to see photos of herself as this triggers the problem.

“It only happened a couple of times and I am in no way proud of it,” said Swift. “A picture of me that makes me look like my stomach is too big, or … someone said I look pregnant … and that just makes me starve a little – just stop eating. “

Swift addressed her eating disorder and provided more examples in a recent interview with Variety.

In one case, after making her first magazine title, the hit maker remembered reading the heading “Pregnant at 18?”.

“It was because I was wearing something that didn’t make my lower stomach look flat. That’s why I only registered it as a punishment, ”she explained. On the contrary, she realized that she was often praised for fitting the sample sizes in her dressing rooms and thought that this was a “pat on the head”. Take up everything about praise and punishment, including your own body. ” , she said.

Swift admitted that she refused to open up to her previous ailments, and it is still “quite uncomfortable” to talk about.

“I didn’t know if I would feel comfortable talking about the body image and the things I’ve been through, how unhealthy it was for me – my relationship with food over the years.” She explained.

In fact, she admires Jameela Jamil for her ability to speak articulatedly about the body image and to highlight her as one of the people who helped her to overcome the disorder.

Now the singer no longer believes it is okay to pass out and thinks of food as a way to get stronger. She has also learned to ignore weight gain comments and notices that Hollywood’s body image is a loss.

“If you’re thin enough, you don’t have the ass that everyone wants,” she said in the documentary. “But if you have enough weight to have a butt, your stomach isn’t flat enough. It’s all just impossible.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Swift’s body image is just one of the biggest problems she faced as a singer. She recently partnered with her former record label Big Machine Records after acquiring her masters and allegedly imposing restrictions on the songs she was allowed to perform for the 2019 American Music Awards. The label denied the claims.

