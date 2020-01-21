Taylor Swift reveals that her mother has a brain tumor

advertisement

Taylor Swift found out that her mother Andrea Swift was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The country pop superstar dropped the unveiling in a comprehensive interview with Variety to support her new Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. Swift talks about her limited tour schedule for her new album Lover and admits that she is trying to spend as much time as possible for her mother, who has been fighting cancer for several years.

“I mean, we don’t know what’s going to happen. We don’t know what treatment to choose. It was simply the decision to decide what was going on at the time,” Swift told Variety.

advertisement

During the documentary, it was filmed: “She had chemotherapy, and that is difficult enough for one person,” says Swift. People with brain tumors have never had as much to do with their cancer as we do. So it was a difficult time for us as a family. “

Andrea Swift was diagnosed with cancer for the first time in 2015. Taylor said in an interview with Vogue in September 2019 that her cancer had returned.

Swift worked with the Dixie Chicks on a Lover song called “Soon You’re Get Better” that addresses her mother’s ongoing health problems in a very somber tone.

Why was Country Radio banned the Dixie Chicks?

See you at Taylor Swifts Beverly Hills Estate

advertisement