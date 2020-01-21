Taylor Swift reveals mother Andrea diagnosed with brain tumor

advertisement

Taylor Swift’s mother, Andrea, has fought a brain tumor. The nationwide pop-megastar revealed the news in a new interview with Variety, prior to the release of her new Netflix documentary, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana.

After Andrea was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, the disease returned in 2019, while the documentary was filmed. “She went through chemo, and that’s hard enough for someone to continue,” Swift explains. “While she went through treatment, they found a brain tumor.”

“And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor are nothing like what we have ever experienced with her cancer,” the singer adds. “So it has just been very difficult for us as a family.”

Swift has previously pointed to Andrea’s health as a reason that she has been staying close to home lately and is only performing a few shows to support her album Lover 2019 instead of touring intensively. The two are incredibly close – “Everyone loves their mother; everyone has an important mother,” says Swift Variety. “But for me she really is the guiding force” – and Andrea, along with Swift’s father Scott, is known among Swift fans.

“I wanted to be able to perform in places where I had not performed so often, and to do things that I had not done before … But I also wanted to be able to work as much as I can handle now, with everything that happens at home,” says Swift. “I mean, we don’t know what’s going to happen. We don’t know which treatment we’ll choose.”

Swift’s Lover album contains a song about Andrea’s cancer fight: “Soon I’ll Get Better” is a stunningly personal song with the Dixie Chicks, one of Swift’s favorite country groups.

