Taylor Swift reveals eating disorders in the new Netflix documentary

advertisement

Taylor Swift says she used to have an eating disorder.

The 30-year-old made her debut on Sunday (January 23) at the Sundance Film Festival with her new Netflix documentary Miss Americana, and viewers were shocked to learn that the film raised such private issues.

Variety reports that the new documentary shows a scene in which the singer “Lover” is confronted with numerous photographers when she comes out of her own front door. In a voice-over you hear her say: “It is not good for me to see pictures of me every day.”

advertisement

Swift admitted to seeing photos of herself that she thought her stomach was too big, or photos that the media asked if she could be pregnant. She says these cases would make her “just starve a little – just stop eating”.

“I didn’t know if I would feel comfortable talking about the body image and the things I’ve been through, how unhealthy it was for me – my relationship with food over the years.” She tells Variety in an interview. “But the way Lana (Wilson, the film’s director) tells the story really makes sense.”

“I am not as articulated as I should imagine because there are so many people who could talk about it better,” added Swift. “But everything I know is my own experience. And my relationship with food was exactly the same psychology that I have applied to everything else in my life: If I get a pat on the head, I have it as well registered.

Swift also remembered a time when she was a teenager when she was first on the cover of a tabloid and the heading was “Pregnant at 18?” because of her outfit decision to wear something that didn’t make her stomach look flat.

“So I would just register that as a penalty,” Swift admits.

When the country-pop megastar did a photo shoot with a magazine, she felt like a “slap on the head” if she fit in pattern sizes of fashion whose clothes came straight from an airstrip. “You register that often enough and you’re just starting to put everything in praise and punishment, including your own body,” she admits.

She never really wanted to open up to her struggle and says that she still finds it uncomfortable to talk about: “But in connection with everything I did or didn’t do in my life, I think it makes sense (to have it) in the movie).”

Swift’s Miss Americana documentary shows the difference between her slimmer appearance during her 1989 tour and her “healthier” body during her reputation tour. She says that her stamina suffered badly during the tour when she ate too little.

“I thought I should feel like I was going to pass out at the end of a show or in the middle of a show,” she said during a scene in the film. “Now I realize, no, if you eat food, have energy, get stronger, you can do all these shows and you don’t feel (excited).”

Swift looks healthier than ever and has come to terms with “the fact that I have a size 6 instead of a size with two zeros”.

Watch Taylor Swift on the red carpet of the Golden Globes:

advertisement