Taylor Swift reportedly leaves the scheduled performance on Sunday evening

Taylor Swift reportedly said goodbye to an unannounced appearance at the 2020 Grammy Awards that should come as a surprise to singer “Lover”. It is not known which song Swift would have played, but if she had performed her new feminist anthem “The Man” it would have taken on a new meaning as the Recording Academy would have run into an internal crisis. Earlier this month, CEO Deborah Dugan was evicted and Dugan later filed a complaint about discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Several sources said Variety Swift was never confirmed for the show and discussions were held. There was even a “TBA” slot in the Staples Center rehearsal schedule that was believed to go to Swift.

Swift was at the premiere of her new documentary Miss Americana on Thursday evening at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. She left the city immediately after the premiere, leading to speculation that she was going straight to Los Angeles to prepare for the award ceremony on Sunday.

A possible appearance at the Grammys would have been a surprise as Swift’s position at the Recording Academy declined. Her new album Lover received only one nomination for the best pop vocal album, while “Lover” was nominated for the song of the year and “You Need to Calm Down” for the best pop solo performance. In 2019, Reputation was only nominated for the Best Pop Vocal Album. That’s a long way from 2010 when she was nominated for eight Grammys and won the album of the year for the fearless.

The situation in Dugan began when the first female managing director in the history of the Recording Academy was dismissed for alleged misconduct. She responded by filing a complaint with the EEOC and appearing at Good Morning America and CBS This Morning to discuss their allegations.

In part of the complaint, Dugan claims that the Academy “manipulates the nomination process to ensure that certain songs or albums are nominated if the Grammys producer [Ken Ehrlich] wants to perform a particular song during the show,” reports Billboard.

On Thursday, the Recording Academy Task Force for Diversity and Inclusion asked the board of trustees of the academy to make changes.

“The board of trustees and the management of the academy must immediately commit to real reform, take concrete steps to implement all reforms of the task force, and report transparently and regularly on their progress – including transparent reporting on the upcoming investigations that they have announced” is the statement.

In Miss Americana, Swift discussed her eating disorder, body image, and criticism. She also recently announced that her mother Andrea Swift was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Miss Americana will be released on Netflix on January 31.

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

