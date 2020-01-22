advertisement

Taylor Swifts The Miss Americana trailer is here and fans are going wild!

In the 2:00 minute clip that the 30-year-old singer from “Cruel Summer” published on Instagram on Wednesday, January 22, she tells about the limits of her career. to the strong woman she is today.

“It was taking a long time,” Swift said to her post.

The video begins with a scene in which Swift prepares for a show and talks to her mother backstage. Andrea. It then goes to a scene where Swift runs towards a friend Joe Alwyn After a concert, she closed her eyes and hugged him passionately.

RadarOnline.com readers know that Swift has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at their and Alwyn’s relationship for the first time. The stars – who have been together for over three years – are rarely seen together and avoid talking to each other on social media and in interviews. Still, Swift dedicated part of her latest album to Harriet actor, 28, most famous for the song “Lover”.

Between scenes in which she sings on stage and enjoys free time at home and in nature with her loved ones, Swift explains in the teaser what she went through after being hit publicly by so many fans and A-listeners – Kanye west and Kim Kardashian included. She says that she disappeared for a year because she thought everyone wanted it, but with the help of her album Reputation she came back even stronger.

“It woke me up because I constantly felt that I was fighting for people’s respect,” she says of her much-needed break from the spotlights and her powerful comeback. “It was luck without the contribution of others.”

In reputation, Swift was open about her many feuds in the industry and made it her goal to address every topic for which she was blasted with songs. In her album Lover she showed her new approach to life: romantic, mature, relaxed and yet powerful.

“I feel really good when I no longer feel silent, and it was my own doing,” she says in the teaser. “I have to be on the right side of the story.”

Radar readers know that Swift recently made headlines by bashing Nemesis scooter brown during her speech on Billboard Women in Music when she took home the award for best artist of the decade. In an interview with Variety, she said she was proud of having delivered this speech because she would not have forgiven herself if she had kept silent.

Readers know that their feud with Braun, 38, is based on Swift’s claims that Braun and Scott Borchetta, CEO of Big Machine Records, have bullied them to give up the rights to their music. Braun is the owner of her first six albums – which the singer now wants to re-record.

“It feels pretty damn good,” Swift says in the clip.

Miss Americana, a film by Lana Wilson, will premiere on Netflix on Thursday January 23.

