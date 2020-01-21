Taylor Swift is comfortable with her Braun billboard speech

advertisement

Taylor Swift do not apologize for standing up for yourself.

In a cover interview for Variety, the 30-year-old singer from “You Need to Calm Down” revealed how much she appreciated her speech at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, in which she criticized Nemesis Roller brown,

“Well, I sleep well at night because I know that I’m right and that in 10 years it will be good if I have spoken about the rights of artists to their art and have conversations such as: Should take contracts, maybe for a shorter one Period, or how do we really help artists if we don’t give them the first right to refuse to buy their works if they want to? “, she said.

RadarOnline.com readers know that Swift has accused 38-year-old Braun of bullying her and trying to keep her from owning her own music. She said that with the help of Scott Borchetta – who founded her former label Big Machine Records – he bought all of her early albums and now has the rights to her creations.

While Braun and Borchetta, 57, say that buying Swift’s music is a simple business that most artists do, Swift insists that two men who value nothing but power deprive them of their music; and now she plans to re-record her first six albums.

“And of course, Scooter never contacted me or my team to talk about it before the sale or announcement,” said Swift in her 15-minute speech on the billboard. “I’m pretty sure he knew exactly how I would feel about it, and I just want to say that the definition of toxic male privilege in our industry is that people say that he was always nice when I was brought up to me was legitimate concerns about artists and their right to own their music. And of course he’s nice to you. When you are in this room, you have something that he needs. The fact is that, according to his own social media post, private equity enabled this man to think he could buy me. But I’m obviously not willing to go. “

While many fans and loved ones cheered on Swift after her emotional speech, others attacked her even more. Before she publicly beat him up, Braun even accused her of bullying him and developing a wrong plot that matched her “story”. He also said that he and his family had received death threats from their fans because of their harsh statements about him.

“Of course, if you stand up for or against anything, you will never get unanimous praise,” Swift said in her interview. “But that’s what compels you to be brave. And that’s exactly different from how I live now.”

During her conversation with the magazine, the singer also opened up other aspects of her life, including devastating news about her mother’s health crisis. She said that during Andrea Swift She has been treated for cancer for several years. She was also recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“It was just a difficult time for us as a family,” Swift admitted.

Due to her mother’s complaints, Swift decided to cut her Lover Album tour short. As readers know, the pop star released the song “Soon You’ll Get Better” with the Dixie Chicks about her mother’s health crisis.

“I mean, we don’t know what’s going to happen. We don’t know what treatment we’re going to choose,” said Swift. “It was simply the decision to decide what was going on at the time.”

