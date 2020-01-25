Taylor Swift cancels unannounced 2020 Grammy achievements

advertisement

Taylor Swift is said to have canceled an unannounced surprise performance during the 2020 Grammy Awards. The megastar that has changed into a country will not even be at the Sunday evening (January 26) ceremony at all.

With reference to “multiple sources”, Variety reports that Swift was the “TBA” artist mentioned on the rehearsals of the Grammy Awards 2020, but also that her performance was not officially confirmed, only that it was “well in common.” “. The news sources report that she would have performed ‘The Man’, a feminist track from her latest album, 2019’s Lover.

People confirm that not only Swift will not perform at the Grammy Awards 2020, but that she will not be present at the show at all. Swift was in the chair table of the awards show, but CBS says that her presence was also provisional.

At the 2020 Grammy Awards, Swift has been nominated for Song of the Year (“Lover”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“You Need to Calm Down”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Lover).

The Recording Academy, the organization that presents the Grammy Awards, is controversially intertwined prior to the annual award ceremony. On January 16, Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan took place on administrative leave. The New York Times reports that Dugan was dismissed as CEO following a complaint from her assistant, who also worked for her predecessor, Neil Portnow, of bullying.

Dugan then claimed that she had filed her own complaint with HR a month earlier, after being sexually harassed by Joel Katz, legal adviser to the Recording Academy and former board member. Her complaint also alleges gender and racial discrimination on the part of the Academy; that the voting process is corrupt; and that Portnow resigned after being accused of rape.

On Friday (January 24), the Recording Academy denied Dugan’s claims about Grammy Awards voter fraud in a press release. The Academy had also issued a statement in response to Dugan’s complaint.

“When Ms. Dugan referred her” concerns “to HR, she specifically instructed HR to” take no action. “Nevertheless, we immediately launched independent investigations to assess both Ms. Dugan’s potential misconduct and her subsequent allegations. These investigations continue. ongoing, “the statement reads partially.” Our loyalty will always be to the 21,000 members of the recording industry. We regret that Music’s Biggest Night is being stolen from them by the actions of Mrs. Dugan and we are trying to resolve the matter as quickly as possible. “

In response, the Recording Academy Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion also issued a damning statement about “our shock and dismay about the allegations surrounding the Recording Academy and its leadership,” insisting that trustees consider the 18 “systemic changes” proposed by the task force in December.

The 2020 Grammy Awards are scheduled for Sunday (January 26).

